Mahira Khan shares fond memories from ‘Parey Hut Love’ shoot
KARACHI - Mahira Khan, the super talented actor has recently shared an unseen dancing clip from behind-the-scenes from the movie Superstar, wherein she can be seen rehearsing for the song Noori.
Mahira, dressed in an all-white Shalwar Kameez, is surrounded by a group of dancers in the back while showing how she can nail every dance form and move.
She captioned the video as, “SUPERSTAR. The film which is possibly closest to my heart.. the pain, the love and lessons it brought with it - I shall remember them all forever.”
The post also features a bunch of other photos and videos with her co-stars Bilal Ashraf, Ali Kazmi, Nadeem Baig and the other crew members of the movie.
In one picture, she can be seen sharing the frame with her director Mohammed Ehteshamuddin.
Have a look:
https://www.instagram.com/p/B6vrATYBbmV/
The film was released in August last year and had a successful theatrical run.
