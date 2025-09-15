Traffic suspended on M-5 Motorway after flood Damage in South Punjab

ISLAMABAD – A section of Multan–Sukkur M-5 Motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala has been washed away amid rising floodwaters, prompting authorities to suspend all traffic along the affected route.

Police officials reported that a breach along Uch Sharif Road released powerful currents, causing severe damage to motorway. National Highway Authority (NHA) started emergency repairs on nearby bridge but had to halt operations as the strong flow of water made the area unsafe.

نواز شریف دور میں بنی ملتان موٹروے بھی جلالپور پیر والا کے مقام پر سیلابی پانی میں بہہ گئی۔ موٹروے کی تباہی سے شہر میں ہوئی تباہی کا اندازہ لگایا جاسکتا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/bNOBbtVlvo — Muhammad Umair (@MohUmair87) September 15, 2025

The collapse disrupted travel between South Punjab and Sindh, with travellers advised to use alternate routes until conditions improve. Authorities confirmed that repair work will resume once water levels recede.

Meanwhile, flood protection embankments around Jalalpur city are under immense pressure. Water levels are gradually declining, slightly easing the threat to the city. In Shujaabad, areas previously submerged by the overflowing Chenab River have started drying, offering relief to affected residents.

The breach inundated dozens of nearby villages, displacing families and destroying crops and properties. Rescue teams are conducting large-scale evacuations, while relief operations are underway to provide food, shelter, and medical support to affected populations.

Although official damage estimates have not been released, locals fear significant losses to homes and farmland. Disaster management teams remain on high alert as water levels are expected to fluctuate in the coming days.

Experts say the incident underscores the vulnerability of critical infrastructure in South Punjab to seasonal flooding and highlights the urgent need for long-term preventive measures.