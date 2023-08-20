Search

Iffat Omar tells why she wouldn't copy Uorfi Javed's style

Noor Fatima 10:55 PM | 20 Aug, 2023
Source: Instagram

Indian television personality Uorfi Javed's fashion sense warrants comments from A-list Bollywood stars to Pakistani actors. The fair-skinned maiden has always been making headlines for her bizarre and somewhat daring sartorial choices. However, Iffat Omar seems to commend Uorfi for stepping out of her comfort zone and set a precedent in the fashion industry.

Both Uorfi and Iffat share one common trait: a bold persona. The Pakistani model and television and film actress is widely known for her unfiltered opinions and calling spade a spade without worrying about consequences or trolling.

In a recent guest appearance on Public Demand hosted by Mohsin Abbas Haider, the Ghulam Gardish star shared her two cents on Uorfi's style and the possible reaction of Pakistanis if she were to channel her.

“It is her choice. It certainly isn't my taste and I won’t follow any such individual, but I wouldn't criticise her either,” Iffat said.

“There definitely are do’s and don’ts in fashion, but it’s not upto us to decide how one translates or defines his taste,” the Muhabbat Aag Si actress added.

“We are all fashionable in our opinion,” the star remarked.

To lighten the mood, Iffat quipped, “Lahore would kill me if I start carrying Uorfi's style.”

Uorfi Javed expresses her admiration for Hania Aamir

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

