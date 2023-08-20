Sara Ali Khan flashes her curves in latest Instagram post

Sara Ali Khan, the promising actress of Bollywood, whose breathtaking beauty and effervescent personality makes her all the more lovable, recently shared a carousel of pictures and the internet is head over heels in love!

The royalty of B-Town, Khan, who comes from an influential family of actors and nawabs, enjoys an illustrious career of her own with millions of fans across all social media platforms.

With a whopping 43 million diehard fans on Instagram, the Kedernath diva keeps sharing candid moments from her personal and professional life often.

The Simmba diva stunned in a black dress with a thigh-high slit and a sleek ponytails. Khan shared black and white pictures to give proper cinema vibes.

“Sometimes it’s appropriate to flash,” Khan captioned the post.

Social media users left love-filled comments for the diva.

On the work front, Khan will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro... In Dino, Jagan Shakti's untitled project, and Murder Mubarak.