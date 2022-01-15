Hareem Shah spills the beans about her friendship with Sheikh Rashid

07:12 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
Hareem Shah spills the beans about her friendship with Sheikh Rashid
Share

TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah continues to create furor with her controversial actions and statements and this time around she has spilled the beans about her friendship with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The social media sensation is in London nowadays. Talking to the Pakistani community, she delved into details about how she met Sheikh at a function about seven years ago.

"I told Sheikh Rashid at the event that I am a big fan of yours and he wrote me his number," recalled the TikTok star.

Moreover, Hareem said after exchanging the number the federal minister asked her to give him a call.

"After that Sheikh Rashid invited me to Lahore and he also invited me to his mansion," she added.

Earlier, Hareem's prank call to Sheikh Rashid from the comedy show 'To Be Honest' drew severe backlash and endless trolling.

Don't blame me for vulgarity on social media, ... 03:30 PM | 13 Jan, 2022

TikTok star Hareem Shah continues to create furore with her unbothered attitude and controversial actions after she ...

More From This Category
WATCH – Dr Aamir Liaquat loses his cool during ...
05:58 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
'To Be Honest': Tabish Hashmi bids farewell to ...
04:50 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
Aima Baig wins internet for stopping concert ...
04:17 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
Ayeza Khan celebrates birthday with family
02:57 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
Mehwish Hayat to star in Ms Marvel alongside ...
03:53 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
Shagufta Ejaz's daughter ties the knot in a ...
03:29 PM | 15 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah spills the beans about her friendship with Sheikh Rashid
07:12 PM | 15 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr