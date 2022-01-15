Hareem Shah spills the beans about her friendship with Sheikh Rashid

TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah continues to create furor with her controversial actions and statements and this time around she has spilled the beans about her friendship with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The social media sensation is in London nowadays. Talking to the Pakistani community, she delved into details about how she met Sheikh at a function about seven years ago.

"I told Sheikh Rashid at the event that I am a big fan of yours and he wrote me his number," recalled the TikTok star.

Moreover, Hareem said after exchanging the number the federal minister asked her to give him a call.

"After that Sheikh Rashid invited me to Lahore and he also invited me to his mansion," she added.

Earlier, Hareem's prank call to Sheikh Rashid from the comedy show 'To Be Honest' drew severe backlash and endless trolling.