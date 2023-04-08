Search

Bollywood icon Tabu reveals why she chooses not to marry

Web Desk 02:27 PM | 8 Apr, 2023
Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, who is more commonly known as Tabu, is regarded as one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. She began her career as a child actor in Bazaar (1982) and Hum Naujawan (1985), which paved the way for a remarkable career in Bollywood.

Following her mesmerizing debut, Tabu went on to appear in numerous Bollywood films of various genres. She has received critical acclaim for her versatile roles in movies like Maachis, Kala Pani, Astitva, Chandni Bar, Maqbool, and Cheeni Kum. Unlike many mainstream Indian artists, Tabu has consistently experimented and reinvented herself as an actor, showcasing her courage to explore diverse roles.

However, despite her holistic combination of beauty and brains, and more importantly, a fulfilling career, Tabu's personal life remains somewhat of a mystery. She has never been married and has chosen to remain single. At 52, she is still one of the most stunning divas who have never publicly found love.

Throughout her four-decade-long career, Tabu has been linked to various fellow actors, including Sanjay Kapoor, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Ajay Devgn. However, her relationship status has remained an enigma that has troubled her fans, particularly in today's world of media-savvy stars.

Tabu’s single status has always been a topic of discussion in the media. Despite several interviews over the years, the actress has been unable to satisfy her fans' curiosity about her love life. In an interview with India Today in 2014, Tabu expressed her frustration with the media's focus on her dating life, saying, "I have absolutely no control over that." She admitted that she has faced pressure to settle down but explained, "I just attribute my singledom to that."

At the Jagran Film Festival in 2018, an audience member asked Tabu to reveal a moment when she felt being single was the best thing. Tabu replied, "Every moment," and added that she doesn't know how good or bad marriage can be as she has never been married.

Is Tabu going to tie Knot soon? Here's the answer!

She has also spoken about the stigma attached to being single in an interview with Hindustan Times. She stated, "I do not think single is a bad word," and emphasized that happiness comes from many things unrelated to the status of one's relationship. She also spoke about the importance of being in an ideal relationship that allows both individuals to grow and be free.

While most of Tabu's interviews suggest that she does not regret being single, some of her statements indicate that she believes she has not found the right partner yet. Tabu believes that a man-woman relationship is a complicated thing, and finding the perfect relationship that allows her to grow and be free may be a challenge. She believes in relationships that are meant to liberate, not stifle, and values individual people over gender.

