WATCH — Hira Mani shares another set of candid BTS from USA trip

Pakistani actress Hira Mani knows how to have fun to the fullest!

The acclaimed star, who carries a string of commercially and critically successful television series, is currently living the best life in her luxurious escapade to the USA.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho famed actress has been sharing insights from her getaway on Instagram for quite some time. Hira even performed her “first show in Virginia” and shared pictures from her cruise trip.

Hira recently sharing another set of candid shots. In one of the snippets, a person from the audience jokingly shouted, “Meray Paas Tum Ho [I have you]” to which Hira replied with the same fun energy, “Mein hon. Tension nhi leni apne [I am with you, don't be upset].”

The actress is known for her powerful performance in the blockbuster drama serial — Mere Paas Tum Ho — opposite Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed, and Adnan Siddiqui. Millions of people across continents lauded the captivating storyline and the actors' impeccable acting skills.

She also shared BTS photos and candid moments including a mirror selfie, a screenshot from a conference call, her son, food dumps and even posed next to an adorable cat. In another short video, Hira was seen having fun at a night club where American celebrity DJ Khaled was performing.

On the acting front, Hira was recently seen in Ghalati, Kashf, Mohabbatein Chahatein, Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Hum Dono, and Kalank.