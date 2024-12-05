Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Faryal Mehmood comes under fire over new bold dance video

Faryal Mehmood Comes Under Fire Over New Bold Dance Video

KARACHI – Actor and model Faryal Mehmood never shied away from channeling inner vibes and she remained under the spotlight with her new dance video.

The Gustakh star raised the temperature with her dance video as she shakes leg to the Bora Bora song by AP Dhillon. The video shows her in white top as she filmed herself in the mirror.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Faryal Z. Mehmood (@iamfaryalmehmood)

The actress, known for her role in the film Wakhri released earlier this year, has gained attention on social media for both her acting and her bold online presence, which includes revealing pictures and videos. Some fans appreciate her confidence, many have criticized her for her choice of outfit and dance style.

Several social media users have expressed disapproval, one said, “Faryal Mehmood, don’t you get tired of making such inappropriate videos?”

Despite backlash, the Chikkar actor continues to share her content on social media, often engaging with her followers through bold fashion choices and dance routines.

Saboor Aly’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rate in Pakistan Today – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR Open Market – 5 Dec 2024
Symbol Currency Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.35 279.05
EUR Euro 289.6 292.35
GBP UK Pound Sterling 349.8 353.3
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AUD Australian Dollar 178.75 181
BHD Bahrain Dinar 733.5 741.5
CAD Canadian Dollar 198.1 200.5
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 39.15 39.55
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.87 1.93
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 895 904.5
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.75 62.35
NZD New Zealand Dollar 162.4 164.4
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.93 25.23
OMR Omani Riyal 717.9 726.4
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.7 76.4
SGD Singapore Dollar 207.25 209.25
SEK Swedish Krona 25.1 25.4
CHF Swiss Franc 312.75 315.55
THB Thai Baht 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search