Faryal Mehmood comes under fire over new bold dance video

KARACHI – Actor and model Faryal Mehmood never shied away from channeling inner vibes and she remained under the spotlight with her new dance video.

The Gustakh star raised the temperature with her dance video as she shakes leg to the Bora Bora song by AP Dhillon. The video shows her in white top as she filmed herself in the mirror.

The actress, known for her role in the film Wakhri released earlier this year, has gained attention on social media for both her acting and her bold online presence, which includes revealing pictures and videos. Some fans appreciate her confidence, many have criticized her for her choice of outfit and dance style.

Several social media users have expressed disapproval, one said, “Faryal Mehmood, don’t you get tired of making such inappropriate videos?”

Despite backlash, the Chikkar actor continues to share her content on social media, often engaging with her followers through bold fashion choices and dance routines.