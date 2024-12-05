‘Deceased quota’ for government jobs abolished

KARACHI – The Sindh cabinet has given nod to revoke the “deceased quota” for government jobs in line with the orders issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The key decision was taken in a provincial cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. It has decided that no further recruitment would be made under the deceased quota.

Previously, the government offered jobs to a family member of the employee who died during service, local media reported.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved the establishment of a company to ensure provision of clean water and sanitation facilities in rural areas of the province.

Furthermore, the Sindh Cabinet has approved changes in the criteria for appointment of vice chancellors at universities.

It has also approved amendments to the rules for the establishment of the Sindh IT Company.

In July this year, the Punjab government approved significant changes in the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974 by abolishing rule 17-A.

The amendment states the children of deceased Punjab government employees will not be entitled to get jobs as replacement.