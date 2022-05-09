Sindh likely to face severe heatwave from May 11: Met office
Share
KARACHI – Sindh likely to face severe heatwave from May 11 to May 16, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) official.
According to the Met department, the mercury can touch 50°C in some parts of the province and can exceed 40°C in Karachi during the heatwave.
Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfraz said: “[The] prevailing severe heatwave over central and upper Sindh will grip [the] entire Sindh from May 11 or 12, 2022 and may last till May 16, 2022. Daytime maximum temperatures would rise to 46-48°C in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts”.
The PMD chief said that the maximum temperature will likely hover between 43-45°C in the Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts.
Farmers have been advised to manage their crops, while the rest of the public has been advised to avoid open sun exposure as much as possible, especially during peak heat hours, he said.
He said Karachi’s maximum temperature may rise to 40°C or above between May 12 and 14, adding that the possible impacts of this extreme heatwave could result in damaging effects for crops and orchards.
Pakistan bans entry to three other tourism ... 01:22 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – As 23 people frozen to death after heavy snow in hill town of Murree, the authorities imposed a ...
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Sindh likely to face severe heatwave from May 11: Met office09:53 AM | 9 May, 2022
- Govt to crush Imran Khan’s conspiracy to cause civil war in ...09:24 AM | 9 May, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:56 AM | 9 May, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 May 202208:38 AM | 9 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz says Maryam said some things at Fateh Jang rally in heat ...11:56 PM | 8 May, 2022
- Mathira jumps into Dania, Aamir Liaquat controversy09:29 PM | 8 May, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat’s teenage wife Dania Shah bursts into tears while ...08:15 PM | 8 May, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat unfollows Dania on Instagram after divorce move04:48 PM | 8 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022