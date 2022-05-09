Sindh likely to face severe heatwave from May 11: Met office

KARACHI – Sindh likely to face severe heatwave from May 11 to May 16, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) official.

According to the Met department, the mercury can touch 50°C in some parts of the province and can exceed 40°C in Karachi during the heatwave.

Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfraz said: “[The] prevailing severe heatwave over central and upper Sindh will grip [the] entire Sindh from May 11 or 12, 2022 and may last till May 16, 2022. Daytime maximum temperatures would rise to 46-48°C in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts”.

The PMD chief said that the maximum temperature will likely hover between 43-45°C in the Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts.

Farmers have been advised to manage their crops, while the rest of the public has been advised to avoid open sun exposure as much as possible, especially during peak heat hours, he said.

He said Karachi’s maximum temperature may rise to 40°C or above between May 12 and 14, adding that the possible impacts of this extreme heatwave could result in damaging effects for crops and orchards.