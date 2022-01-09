Pakistan bans entry to three other tourism destinations as Met office forecasts heavy snowfall

ISLAMABAD – As 23 people frozen to death after heavy snow in hill town of Murree, the authorities imposed a temporary ban on the entry of tourists in Shogran, Naran and Kaghan amid snowfall forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Reports in local media said Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, has closed Tehsil Balakot, Naran, Kaghan, and Shogran for all kind of traffic in wake of the harsh weather conditions.

As per the latest updates, more than 2.5 feet of snowfall have been recorded in Shogran and the valley has been already overly crowded. The notification also added that the movement from Balakot upward would be injurious for people.

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued over possible flooding caused by rain forecast in the federal capital this week.

The development comes a day after hundreds of vehicles trapped on the road away from the resort in blizzard-like conditions. At least 23 people froze to death after they were stranded in their cars during a snowstorm in Murree Friday night.

Murree, 28 miles (45km) north of the capital of Islamabad, is visited by more than a million people annually. Roads into the city are often blocked by snow in winter.