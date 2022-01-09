Tiger, leopard cubs stolen from Karachi zoo
Share
KARACHI – Cubs of tigers and leopards have been stolen from a private zoo located at the Super Highway in the country’s largest metropolis Karachi.
Reports in local media said the crime took place on the night of January 6 while a case has been registered at the Gadap police station under Section 408 of PPC.
DSP Gadap Kanwar Asif said cops are looking to locate the missing cubs to ensure their health and safety. The complainant told police that he found a month-old leopard cub and an 8-month old tiger missing from the cage when he reached the zoo on the morning of January 6.
The FIR stated that it was revealed that night supervisor Sajid Ali, who was on duty from 12 am to 9 am, was missing in the wee hours.
The complainant has claimed that both cubs were stolen by night supervisor Sajid who went missing for hours on the night of the incident.
Meanwhile, further investigations are underway to locate and rescue the tiger and leopard cubs and to apprehend the accused.
Wildlife Dept in action after couple’s ... 12:35 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – The Punjab Wildlife Department has started a search of the couple who used an allegedly ...
Last year, four female black deer of a rare breed were stolen from the Safari Park Zoo in Lahore’s Raiwind.
Pakistan’s first leopard preservation zone ... 10:51 AM | 2 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s first-ever Common Asian Leopard Preservation Zone was inaugurated at Margalla Hills ...
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Saudi activist Princes Basmah released after three years in jail03:28 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
-
- Tiger, leopard cubs stolen from Karachi zoo02:18 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Indian man gets 11 Covid shots, claims ‘his joints pain subsided ...01:46 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan bans entry to three other tourism destinations as Met office ...01:22 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Shehzad Roy's 'Maula Vey' featuring Syra Yousaf wins hearts07:19 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal receive UAE's Golden Visa06:52 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Why was Ahad Raza Mir absent from Saboor Aly’s wedding festivities?04:52 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021