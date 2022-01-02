Pakistan’s first leopard preservation zone inaugurated at Margalla Hills
10:51 AM | 2 Jan, 2022
Pakistan’s first leopard preservation zone inaugurated at Margalla Hills
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s first-ever Common Asian Leopard Preservation Zone was inaugurated at Margalla Hills National Park on Saturday.

Reports in local media said Prime Minister’s aide on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam launched the zone at the National Park Trail-6 that falls in the Kalinjar area. The conservation site for big cats will help protect critically endangered species and promote wildlife tourism.

Malik Amin Aslam commended Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) for its concerted efforts to preserve the common leopard.

Speaking on the occasion, Aslam highlighted that the Margalla Hills National Park supports the existence of a myriad of birds and snake species in the region saying the preservation is, therefore, vital and the government vows to do that as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Aslam added that we did not create it… rather nature helped it due to the protection efforts and favorable environmental conditions.

SAPM noted that the four-legged carnivores remained critically endangered as per the listing of wildlife species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). He also mentioned that around 300 birds, 350 plants, and 20 snakes species can be found at the Margalla Hills National Park.

He also mentioned the guided tours on the Trail-6 as it would no more be an open trial due to the presence of leopards. Amin went on to term the initiative an ecotourism promotion method to generate healthy revenue for the national exchequer.

