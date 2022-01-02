'Clear signs' of fifth Covid wave starting in Pakistan as Omicron spreads, warns Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD – National Command and Operation Centre Chief Asad Umar said the country’s top monitoring body has clear evidence that another wave of coronavirus has hit the South Asian country as Omicron cases are rising especially in Karachi.

PTI Minister earlier today said genome sequencing revealed that the cases of new and most contagious variants of Covid started surging across the country particularly in the country’s largest metropolis.

In a Twitter message, he said “clear evidence now of a beginning of another Covid wave which has been expected for last few weeks. Genome sequencing shows a rising proportion of Omicron cases particularly in Karachi. Remember: wearing a mask is your best protection.”

Pakistan on Sunday (today) reported around 600 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed infections to 1,296,527 while Lahore has also started to feel the heat from this latest virus. the world struggles to breathe from the impact of the Omicron variant.

Around 44 Omicron variant cases were reported in Lahore during the last 24 hours taking the toll in the city to 77.

Earlier, a micro smart lockdown was imposed in Karachi’s Gulshan Iqbal area after 11 members of a family had tested positive for the Omicron variant. Deputy Commissioner East also issued a notification for slapping smart lockdown in Block 7 of Gulshan Iqbal.

Eleven members of a family were tested positive for the novel virus which resulted in their self-quarantine at their home in Gulshan Iqbal.

Meanwhile, Sindh Health Department officials said they had sent the samples of 20 people infected with COVID-19 to the Dow University for confirmation of the Omicron variant and after analysis, the Dow University confirmed that 11 people of the family, who came in contact with a female member of their family from Lahore, were infected with the new variant.

In the last week of Dec 2021, the health ministry also warned that fifth wave of coronavirus could hit Pakistan in the coming months.