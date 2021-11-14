Covid-19: Pakistan reports 263 new infections, positivity rate drops below 1pc

ISLAMABAD – At least 11 people died of the novel disease while 263 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest figures from NCOC, the death toll currently stands at 28,606. A total of 33,767 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 263 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of around 0.77 percent.

As of now, 1,114 critical patients have been admitted to hospitals across Pakistan, the NCOC said.

Statistics 14 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 33,767

Positive Cases: 263

Positivity %: 0.77%

Deaths : 11

Patients on Critical Care: 1114 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 14, 2021

Earlier, the number of deadly disease infections in Pakistan had plunged to its lowest as the country logged 231 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan’s 50pc population received at least ... 12:47 PM | 11 Nov, 2021 LAHORE – Half of Pakistan’s population has now received at least one dose of a COVID jab, NCOC Chief Asad ...

The South Asian country has achieved a major milestone of vaccinating around half of its population eligible for the vaccine with at least one dose.