Covid-19: Pakistan reports 263 new infections, positivity rate drops below 1pc
ISLAMABAD – At least 11 people died of the novel disease while 263 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.
According to the latest figures from NCOC, the death toll currently stands at 28,606. A total of 33,767 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 263 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of around 0.77 percent.
As of now, 1,114 critical patients have been admitted to hospitals across Pakistan, the NCOC said.
Earlier, the number of deadly disease infections in Pakistan had plunged to its lowest as the country logged 231 new cases in the last 24 hours.
The South Asian country has achieved a major milestone of vaccinating around half of its population eligible for the vaccine with at least one dose.
