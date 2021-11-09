NCOC urges administration to expedite Covid-19 vaccination
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has emphasized on stepping up administration of second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals so as to sufficiently raise the immunity level of the population for long-term dividends.
The forum met in Islamabad on Tuesday with Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in the chair to review the progress of nationwide vaccination drive, reported Radio Pakistan.
Appreciating implementation of obligatory vaccination regime, the minister urged all the federating units to avoid complacency as the threat is yet not over.
Expressing satisfaction over the current stability of the epidemic curve, the forum appreciated people for their responsible compliance to non-pharmaceutical interventions that helped ensure individual as well as collective safety and well-being.
