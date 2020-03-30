Sindh minister Saeed Ghani fully recovers from COVID-19 infection – VIDEO

KARACHI – Sindh Minister for education, Saeed Ghani, has said that he has tested negative for the coronavirus and according to the doctors he has fully recovered.

"I will resume my work again where I had left it," he said in a short video message here on Monday.

الحمدللّٰہ آج میرے کورونا وائرس کے ہونے والے ٹیسٹ کی رپورٹ نیگیٹو آئی ہے۔ میں آپ تمام خیر خواہوں کا شکرگذار ہوں جنہوں نے گذشتہ دس روز میں میرے لئے دعائیں کیں اور میری حوصلہ افزائی کی ۔ انشااللہ میری کوشش ہوگی کہ آئندہ بھی اپنی ذمہ داریاں بہتر طور پر انجام دے سکوں۔ pic.twitter.com/kie4nzD7x3 — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) March 30, 2020

He said that he wanted to say thanks to all those friends who prayed for his recovery during the last 10 days through calls and messages.