Web Desk
01:53 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
Pakistan starts massive door-to-door Covid vaccination drive as Omicron takes hold
ISLAMABAD – Top monitoring body on novel Covid-19 has started a two-week-long home vaccination campaign that aims to administer over 35 million doses to curb alarming trends in Pakistan.

NCOC Chief Asad Umar, who was flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan in a presser, said National Command and Operation Centre has prepared for a massive campaign which is about to start in all areas of the country.

More than 55,000 mobile teams will visit areas and carry out vaccinations at homes, he said, adding that the campaign's first phase would start from today and run for two weeks.

PTI leader said vaccination will target regions with high covid positivity and lower vaccination rate saying it was found that areas with higher vaccination rates were more protected from the dangerous effects of Covid-19, with vaccinated people showing mild symptoms.

He mentioned that around 80 million people were completely vaccinated and over 10m people had received one dose.

Meanwhile, active Covid cases in a population of 221 million stayed above 100,000 for the fourth consecutive day, as 5,327 more people tested positive during the past 24 hours.

