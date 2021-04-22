Covid-19 claims 98 lives, infects 5,857 more in 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – At least 98 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 5,857 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 16,698 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 778,238.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,986 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 676,605. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 84,935, and the positivity rate soared at 10.16 percent.
At least 275,081 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 279,437 in Punjab 109,704 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 71,533 in Islamabad, 21,242 in Balochistan, 16,026 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,215 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 7,718 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,562 in Sindh, 2,990 in KP, 649 in Islamabad, 449 in Azad Kashmir, 226 in Balochistan, and 104 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 57,591 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 11,377,42 since the first case was reported.
