Pakistan starts vaccinating people aged 50 plus from next week

06:28 PM | 17 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to start administrating doses of vaccine against novel coronavirus to people in the age group of 50 to 59 from Wednesday.

The National Command and Operation Center took the decision in a meeting chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday.

In a tweet, the minister for planning once again asked the people to register themselves for the vaccination.

Late March, Pakistan started the process of registration for coronavirus vaccination of elderly people ageing from 50 to 60.

Previously, the country was vaccinating healthcare workers and people over the age of 60 only. Pakistan is using the Sinopharm vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group.

