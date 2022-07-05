Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity ratio drops to 3.45%

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan witnessed drop in Covid-19 infection rate as it reported 653 new cases in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio decreasing to 3.45 percent.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Tuesday said that no deaths were reported due to infection as overall stands at 30,403. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,539,275.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 162. Pakistan conducted a total of 18,950 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 113 patients have recovered from the contagious virus.

COVID-19 Statistics 05 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 18,950

Positive Cases: 653

Positivity %: 3.45%

Deaths: 00

Patients on Critical Care: 162 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 5, 2022

As many as 583,084 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 508,920 in Punjab, 220,132 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,381 in Islamabad, 35,582 in Balochistan, 43,413 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,763 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel has urged people to follow preventive measures strictly, urging them to receive boost shots against Covid-19.

He also asked people to avoid visiting crowded places and maintain social distancing to curb the spread of infection.

Amid looming threats of six wave of coronavirus, the government has started imposing restrictions to curb the infection rate. Recently, authorities have made it mandatory for passengers travelling on public transport and domestic flights to wear face masks.