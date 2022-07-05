Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity ratio drops to 3.45%

09:59 AM | 5 Jul, 2022
Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity ratio drops to 3.45%
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan witnessed drop in Covid-19 infection rate as it reported 653 new cases in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio decreasing to 3.45 percent.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Tuesday said that no deaths were reported due to infection as overall stands at 30,403. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,539,275.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 162. Pakistan conducted a total of 18,950 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 113 patients have recovered from the contagious virus.

As many as 583,084 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 508,920 in Punjab, 220,132 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,381 in Islamabad, 35,582 in Balochistan, 43,413 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,763 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel has urged people to follow preventive measures strictly, urging them to receive boost shots against Covid-19.

He also asked people to avoid visiting crowded places and maintain social distancing to curb the spread of infection.

Amid looming threats of six wave of coronavirus, the government has started imposing restrictions to curb the infection rate. Recently, authorities have made it mandatory for passengers travelling on public transport and domestic flights to wear face masks.

Pakistan revises travel advisory for domestic ... 12:11 PM | 27 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has revised travel advisory for passengers of all ...

More From This Category
Bushra Iqbal shares nostalgic video on late Aamir ...
10:28 AM | 5 Jul, 2022
Terror suspect arrested in Indian occupied ...
12:14 AM | 5 Jul, 2022
Fomer MQM minister Babar Ghauri arrested at ...
11:52 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Anti-corruption Punjab summons Bushra Bibi's ...
09:29 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Army chief tells military, intelligence officials ...
10:45 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Punjab plans free electricity for those who ...
06:28 PM | 4 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bushra Iqbal shares nostalgic video on late Aamir Liaquat Hussain's birthday
10:28 AM | 5 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr