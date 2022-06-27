Pakistan revises travel advisory for domestic flights amid Covid-19 surge

12:11 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Pakistan revises travel advisory for domestic flights amid Covid-19 surge
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has revised travel advisory for passengers of all domestic flights in a bid to control the spread of novel coronavirus.

The top aviation authority has made it mandatory for passengers to use face masks during the flight. It has directed all relevant authorities to strictly implement the new policy while other SOPs for domestic flights will remain unchanged.

Pakistan continues to witness upward trajectory in Covid-19 cases as 382 new cases were reported in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio surging to 2.85 percent.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Monday said that two deaths were reported due to infection as overall is 30,390. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,534,270.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 87. Pakistan conducted a total of 13,412 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 267 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,499,248.

As many as 579,530 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 508,112 in Punjab, 219,937 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,028 in Islamabad, 35,525 in Balochistan, 43,379 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,759 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The situation in Sindh’s capital city of Karachi continues to worse as the positivity ratio has surged to 22.65%. 

German foreign minister cuts Pakistan trip short ... 05:48 PM | 7 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has canceled all activities after testing positive for ...

More From This Category
Seven terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in ...
11:03 AM | 27 Jun, 2022
Pakistan reports two Covid-19 deaths as ...
10:48 AM | 27 Jun, 2022
Imran Khan urges workers to hand humiliating ...
09:46 AM | 27 Jun, 2022
PTI defeats ANP in PK-7 Swat by-election
09:01 AM | 27 Jun, 2022
Ahmad Nawaz: Pakistan school shooting survivor ...
06:41 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
PIA restarts Lahore to Kuala Lumpur flights
05:59 PM | 26 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kubra Khan receives flak over wardrobe choices
11:39 AM | 27 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr