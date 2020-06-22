Bilal Maqsood tests positive for Covid-19
11:35 AM | 22 Jun, 2020
Share
Popular singer Bilal Maqsood has contracted coronavirus.
On Sunday, the Strings vocalist was having a Q&A session with fans on Instagram. Bilal shared the news while responding to a question by a fan, who was concerned about Anwar Maqsood and their whole family.
The singer revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus but the rest of the family is safe.
"I've tested positive, but we are all fine," he wrote.
We wish him a swift recovery.
Over 176,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Pakistan.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
-
- Pakistan may reopen universities from July 1501:31 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
- Jibran is very supportive and doesn't make false promises: Mansha ...12:40 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
- Gilgit-Baltistan assembly completes its five-year term12:38 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
- China, India agree to ease border tensions12:17 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
- 'Lucifer' season five to release on Netflix in August12:16 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
- Mohib Mirza shares that he doesn't know where his daughter is11:51 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
- Indian music industry have arrogantly entitled themselves as the ...11:34 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020