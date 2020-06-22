Bilal Maqsood tests positive for Covid-19

11:35 AM | 22 Jun, 2020
Bilal Maqsood tests positive for Covid-19
Popular singer Bilal Maqsood has contracted coronavirus.

On Sunday, the Strings vocalist was having a Q&A session with fans on Instagram. Bilal shared the news while responding to a question by a fan, who was concerned about Anwar Maqsood and their whole family.

The singer revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus but the rest of the family is safe.

"I've tested positive, but we are all fine," he wrote.

We wish him a swift recovery.

Over 176,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Pakistan.

