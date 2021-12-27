Pakistan reports 301 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD − At least 2 people died of the novel disease while 301 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,909 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,293,715.

Pakistan conducted a total of 44,129 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.68 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 625. Around 116 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,254,975.

Statistics 27 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,129

Positive Cases: 301

Positivity %: 0.68%

Deaths : 2

Patients on Critical Care: 625 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 27, 2021

As of Monday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 9,831.

As many as 480,710 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 444,610 in Punjab, 181,235 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,450 in Islamabad, 33,624 in Balochistan, 34,657 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,064 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,662 in Sindh, 5,922 in KP, 966 in Islamabad, 746 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.