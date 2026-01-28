Iran announces military drills in Strait of Hormuz as US forces arrive in region

TEHRAN – Iran has announced military exercises in the airspace near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime passage in the Persian Gulf.

This announcement comes after US aircraft carrier entered the Middle East region and held military drills, escalating tensions in the region.

According to the notam issued by Iranian authorities, the drills will take place from January 27 to 29 within a five nautical mile radius and will involve airspace up to 25,000 feet in altitude. The relevant airspace has been declared dangerous, and flights in the area will be restricted.

The Strait of Hormuz is crucial for global trade, with millions of barrels of oil passing through it daily. Any disruption could potentially cause significant turmoil in international energy markets and heighten geopolitical tensions.

The announcement comes as US military activities increase in the region, with Washington officials confirming that all options, including military action, remain under consideration concerning Iran.

Iranian authorities have warned of an immediate and full response to any attack, urging civilian and military flights to exercise caution and comply with the airspace restrictions.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, during a media interaction and speech in Iowa, made several bold statements regarding Iran, the U.S. economy, border security, and the upcoming elections.

Trump claimed that the US naval fleet is currently headed towards Iran and asserted that Iran’s nuclear capabilities were neutralized in June. He further stated that no civilians were killed during the military action in Iran, expressing hope that the country would eventually strike a deal with the US.

On domestic issues, President Trump highlighted that oil prices in the US have been reduced and that the country’s borders have been secured.