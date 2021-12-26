Sindh ramps up Covid measures to curb omicron spread

KARACHI – Sindh’s provincial government reimposed multiple restrictions, in a bid to curb Omicron spread in the country’s southeastern region.

In a notification, the home department announced new stern restrictions saying only vaccinated people will be allowed in events and gatherings while all public gatherings will be held outdoors.

Windows and doors are to be kept open for ventilation if events are held indoors and people with any flu-like symptoms will be barred from events.

Organizers need to ensure people are wearing masks at all times while multiple entries and exit points to be set up to prevent overcrowding.

The recent orders were issued after approval from the National Command and Operation Centre. Commissioners and assistant commissioners of all the districts will be responsible for ensuring the implementation of the new instructions.

The development comes after multiple suspected cases of the more contagious variant of the novel virus were reported in Karachi and other parts of the country.

Pakistan reports six more suspected cases of ... 02:27 PM | 23 Dec, 2021 KARACHI – At least 6 suspected cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 were reported in country’s seaside ...

Earlier, Prime Minister’s aide on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza warned cases of Omicron variant of Covid could surge in the country in the next three weeks. He said that Omicron spreads faster than other variants of Covid-19, but there was no indication that it causes more severe infections.

Pakistan confirmed its first omicron strain case on December 13. The woman patient was based in the provincial capital and didn’t have a travel history.

The country’s top monitoring body also urged that booster shots are immensely important for protection from the new strain. The government has approved the Pfizer doses for people above 50 years, health workers, and immunocompromised people.