Pakistan reports six more suspected cases of Omicron variant in Karachi

KARACHI – At least 6 suspected cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 were reported in country’s seaside metropolis on Thursday.

Reports quoting sources within Sindh Health Department said the suspected patients have travel history. Four patients reportedly traveled from South Africa, where the new variant first surfaced, while two others arrived from the UK.

Samples taken from the suspected patients have been sent to a private medical facility for further confirmation while all patients are in the quarantine center.

The South Asian country has so far reported one confirmed and 33 suspected cases of Omicron, besides the latest suspected cases from Sindh capital.

On December 13, National Health Services confirmed the first-ever case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in a patient with no travel history. A second case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus had been reported from Karachi, sources within the Sindh Health Department had said later in the week.

Balochistan reports 30 suspected cases of Omicron ... 10:45 AM | 22 Dec, 2021 QUETTA – At least 30 suspected cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in Balochistan's Kalat ...

On Wednesday, around 32 suspected cases were reported in Balochistan's Kalat district during a vaccination and diagnostic process while NCOC has not yet confirmed any cases of the strain in Kalat.