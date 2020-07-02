Shahid Afridi and family test negative for COVID-19
KARACHI – Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has tested negative for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).
"Alhamdulillah, my wife & daughters, Aqsa & Ansha have re-tested after our previously positive results for #COVID-19, & are now clear.
Alhamdulillah, my wife & daughters, Aqsa & Ansha have re-tested after our previously positive results for #COVIDー19, & are now clear. Thanking u all for your continuous well wishes, & may the Almighty bless you and yours. Now back to family time; I’ve missed holding this one 😊 pic.twitter.com/J5mDv7DnBD— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 2, 2020
"Thanking u all for your continuous well wishes, & may the Almighty bless you and yours. Now back to family time; I've missed holding this one," Afridi confirmed in a tweet, with a photo of him holding up his youngest daughter.
In a career spanning over 20 years, Afridi represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is.
On June 13, the cricketer, who had been doing humanitarian work during the pandemic, had announced that he was positive for the virus.
