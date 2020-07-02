Shahid Afridi and family test negative for COVID-19
Web Desk
08:37 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
Shahid Afridi and family test negative for COVID-19
Share

KARACHI – Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has tested negative for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

"Alhamdulillah, my wife & daughters, Aqsa & Ansha have re-tested after our previously positive results for #COVID-19, & are now clear.

"Thanking u all for your continuous well wishes, & may the Almighty bless you and yours. Now back to family time; I've missed holding this one," Afridi confirmed in a tweet, with a photo of him holding up his youngest daughter.

In a career spanning over 20 years, Afridi represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is.

On June 13, the cricketer, who had been doing humanitarian work during the pandemic, had announced that he was positive for the virus.

More From This Category
Pakistan takes up suspension of PIA flights to ...
08:34 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
Shahid Afridi and family test negative for ...
08:37 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
Pakistan decides against selling off PIA’s ...
07:35 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
Three more police officers die of coronavirus in ...
07:03 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
PM Imran announces establishment of 15 national ...
02:21 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
Modi's fascist India killing innocent civilians ...
11:17 AM | 2 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fair & Lovely to be renamed as ‘Glow & Lovely’
05:40 PM | 2 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr