Pakistan reports 105 more deaths from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – Another 105 people died of coronavirus infection across Pakistan over the last twenty-four hours, taking the overall death toll to 15,229.

According to latest statistics, 5,312 new cases of COVID-19 surfaced in the country, with the overall tally now standing at 710,829 as of today.

With a positivity rate of 9.6%, the number of active cases stands at 69,811 while country-wide recoveries have risen to 625,789.

According to National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) official data, 54,948 tests were carried out during the past 24 hours.