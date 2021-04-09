Pakistan reports 105 more deaths from COVID-19
Web Desk
09:42 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Another 105 people died of coronavirus infection across Pakistan over the last twenty-four hours, taking the overall death toll to 15,229.

According to latest statistics, 5,312 new cases of COVID-19 surfaced in the country, with the overall tally now standing at 710,829 as of today.

With a positivity rate of 9.6%, the number of active cases stands at 69,811 while country-wide recoveries have risen to 625,789.

According to National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) official data, 54,948 tests were carried out during the past 24 hours.

