ACES MEET 2021-1 – PAF's multinational air exercise concludes on a high note (VIDEO)

SARGODHA – The two-week long multinational air exercise “ACES Meet 2021-1” concluded at an Operational Base of Pakistan Air Force on Friday.

Addressing the participants of the exercise, Air Commodore Ali Naeem Zahoor said the exercise provided a good opportunity for mutual learning.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Malky, who attended the closing ceremony, thanked Pakistan Air Force for arranging such exercise, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.

Also, Air Attache US Colonel Wallin David congratulated PAF on successful completion of the exercise.

ACES MEET 2021-1 featured active participation of PAF, RSAF and USAF whereas Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan air forces were invited as observers.