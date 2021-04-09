ACES MEET 2021-1 – PAF's multinational air exercise concludes on a high note (VIDEO)
Web Desk
10:53 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
ACES MEET 2021-1 – PAF's multinational air exercise concludes on a high note (VIDEO)
Share

SARGODHA – The two-week long multinational air exercise “ACES Meet 2021-1” concluded at an Operational Base of Pakistan Air Force on Friday.

Addressing the participants of the exercise, Air Commodore Ali Naeem Zahoor said the exercise provided a good opportunity for mutual learning.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Malky, who attended the closing ceremony, thanked Pakistan Air Force for arranging such exercise, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.

Also, Air Attache US Colonel Wallin David congratulated PAF on successful completion of the exercise.

ACES MEET 2021-1 featured active participation of PAF, RSAF and USAF whereas Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan air forces were invited as observers.

ACES MEET 2021-1 – Pakistani, Saudi commanders ... 04:20 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani and Saudi commanders reviewed multinational air exercise, “ACES MEET 2021-1” ...

More From This Category
Seven young Kashmiris killed by Indian army in ...
12:34 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
PM Imran breaks ground for LDA City Naya Pakistan ...
10:24 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
Pakistan reports 105 more deaths from COVID-19
09:42 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 April 2021
09:14 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
Indian forces kill three youth in occupied Kashmir
12:00 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez, VC UoS Dr ...
11:22 PM | 8 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actress attempts suicide by consuming phenyl
12:11 PM | 9 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr