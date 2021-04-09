ACES MEET 2021-1 – PAF's multinational air exercise concludes on a high note (VIDEO)
SARGODHA – The two-week long multinational air exercise “ACES Meet 2021-1” concluded at an Operational Base of Pakistan Air Force on Friday.
Addressing the participants of the exercise, Air Commodore Ali Naeem Zahoor said the exercise provided a good opportunity for mutual learning.
SARGODHA—
PAKISTAN
Air Warfare Exercise ACES MEET 2021-1 concluded at an operational airbase of the #Pakistan Air Force. The wargame included fighters from the Pakistan and #SaudiArabia Air Forces as well as Airborne Early Warning & Control Aircraft, military satellites,
Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Malky, who attended the closing ceremony, thanked Pakistan Air Force for arranging such exercise, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.
Also, Air Attache US Colonel Wallin David congratulated PAF on successful completion of the exercise.
ACES MEET 2021-1 featured active participation of PAF, RSAF and USAF whereas Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan air forces were invited as observers.
