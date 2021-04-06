ACES MEET 2021-1 – Pakistani, Saudi commanders review multinational air exercise
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani and Saudi commanders reviewed multinational air exercise, “ACES MEET 2021-1” which continues at its full pace with participating air forces actively engaged in multiple drills.
Commander of King Abdulaziz Air Base Major Gen. Eid bin Barak Al-Otaibi, Pakistan’s Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, reviewed the ongoing multi-national air exercise “ACES Meet 2021-1” at an Operational Air Base of Pakistan Air Force on Monday.
A statement issued by Pakistan’s military media stated that the Vice Chief of Air Staff was given a comprehensive brief by Commandant Airpower Center of Excellence, Air Commodore Ahsen Yousaf, about the salient features and progress of the drills.
The top Air Force officials expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the participating units and the conduct of the joint drills.
SARGODHA
PAKISTAN
Vice Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force, Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali reviewed the ongoing multi-national air exercise “ACES Meet 2021-1” and was given a comprehensive brief by Commandant of #Pakistan’s Airpower Center of Excellence, pic.twitter.com/qf460zq6Az— A/O Board PSF (@AOBPSF) April 5, 2021
ACES MEET 2021 involves synergetic employment of various assets including Special Forces which are aimed at enhancing coordination and harmony between ground elements and air components.
VERY INTERESTING:-
A closer look at the poster released by the Pakistan Air Force for the ACES MEET 2022-1 military exercises in Sargodha, #Pakistan reveals the wargame includes fighters such as Mirages, F-7s, F-16 Falcons and JF-17 Thunders from the Pakistan Air Force and pic.twitter.com/0RU7nE8CTm— A/O Board PSF (@AOBPSF) April 5, 2021
The exercise kicked off on March 29 at an Operational Air Base and is aimed at mutual sharing of experiences through near-realistic and rule-oriented training.
