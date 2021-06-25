Lahore court extends physical remand of cleric facing rape charges
Share
LAHORE – A lower court in the provincial capital on Friday extended the physical remand of Mufti Azizur Rehman, the man accused of raping his seminary student, for three days.
The cleric was produced before Judicial Magistrate Rana Rasheed Ali Khan after completion of his physical remand. The police requested the court to extend his remand for further investigation.
The investigation officer said that both the Mufti and his sons were required for further investigation. He said that Mufti’s DNA test had not been conducted yet. The forensic report will be submitted soon, he added.
The Punjab Police on Sunday announced Mufti Azizur Rehman’s arrest for sexually assaulting a seminary student. His sons were accused of hurling threats at the accusers.
Mufti Aziz ur Rehman, son arrested from Mianwali ... 10:25 AM | 20 Jun, 2021
LAHORE – Former JUI leader and seminary teacher Mufti Azizur Rehman, who was booked for sexually abusing a ...
The Mufti confessed to sexually harassing the student. “I sexually assaulted him while offering him help in clearing the exams,” he said.
Mufti Azizur Rehman was arrested in Mianwali on Sunday. Earlier, law enforcers lodged a case against Aziz and his sons after the victim alleged that he was being blackmailed and threatened.
‘I don’t have a big belly,’ Abdul Qavi ... 04:30 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
Mufti Abdul Qavi is known for his controversial statements and viral videos on the social media. His latest video where ...
- Govt announces tax exemptions for cars up to 1000cc09:55 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
- Lahore court extends physical remand of cleric facing rape charges09:41 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
- Daraz works towards safer online deliveries leveraging TPL ...08:49 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
- Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei gets homemade Covid vaccine08:10 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
- Over 150 missing after residential building collapses in Miami07:41 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
- Arjumand Rahim reminisces about time spent with Indian stars05:39 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
- Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3's OST makes YouTube history05:19 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
- Shahrukh Khan responds to fans with a hint of wittiness in latest Q&A ...03:53 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan seeks explanation from HBO management for censoring PM ...11:02 AM | 23 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021