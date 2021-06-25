Lahore court extends physical remand of cleric facing rape charges

LAHORE – A lower court in the provincial capital on Friday extended the physical remand of Mufti Azizur Rehman, the man accused of raping his seminary student, for three days.

The cleric was produced before Judicial Magistrate Rana Rasheed Ali Khan after completion of his physical remand. The police requested the court to extend his remand for further investigation.

The investigation officer said that both the Mufti and his sons were required for further investigation. He said that Mufti’s DNA test had not been conducted yet. The forensic report will be submitted soon, he added.

The Punjab Police on Sunday announced Mufti Azizur Rehman’s arrest for sexually assaulting a seminary student. His sons were accused of hurling threats at the accusers.

Mufti Aziz ur Rehman, son arrested from Mianwali ... 10:25 AM | 20 Jun, 2021 LAHORE – Former JUI leader and seminary teacher Mufti Azizur Rehman, who was booked for sexually abusing a ...

The Mufti confessed to sexually harassing the student. “I sexually assaulted him while offering him help in clearing the exams,” he said.

Mufti Azizur Rehman was arrested in Mianwali on Sunday. Earlier, law enforcers lodged a case against Aziz and his sons after the victim alleged that he was being blackmailed and threatened.