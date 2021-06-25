Lahore court extends physical remand of cleric facing rape charges
Web Desk
09:41 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
Lahore court extends physical remand of cleric facing rape charges
Share

LAHORE – A lower court in the provincial capital on Friday extended the physical remand of Mufti Azizur Rehman, the man accused of raping his seminary student, for three days.

The cleric was produced before Judicial Magistrate Rana Rasheed Ali Khan after completion of his physical remand. The police requested the court to extend his remand for further investigation.

The investigation officer said that both the Mufti and his sons were required for further investigation. He said that Mufti’s DNA test had not been conducted yet. The forensic report will be submitted soon, he added.

The Punjab Police on Sunday announced Mufti Azizur Rehman’s arrest for sexually assaulting a seminary student. His sons were accused of hurling threats at the accusers.

Mufti Aziz ur Rehman, son arrested from Mianwali ... 10:25 AM | 20 Jun, 2021

LAHORE – Former JUI leader and seminary teacher Mufti Azizur Rehman, who was booked for sexually abusing a ...

The Mufti confessed to sexually harassing the student. “I sexually assaulted him while offering him help in clearing the exams,” he said.

Mufti Azizur Rehman was arrested in Mianwali on Sunday. Earlier, law enforcers lodged a case against Aziz and his sons after the victim alleged that he was being blackmailed and threatened.

‘I don’t have a big belly,’ Abdul Qavi ... 04:30 PM | 23 Jun, 2021

Mufti Abdul Qavi is known for his controversial statements and viral videos on the social media. His latest video where ...

More From This Category
Russia to hold joint naval drills with Pakistan, ...
06:46 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
Pakistan not waiting for Joe Biden’s call, says ...
06:30 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
Sindh Assembly approves Budget 2021-22 amid ...
05:53 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
Fourth wave of Covid-19 likely to emerge in ...
04:34 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
FATF keeps Pakistan on Grey List despite ...
04:14 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
Pakistan slaps tax on mobile phone calls lasting ...
03:30 PM | 25 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar supports PM Imran's comments linking temptation to women's dressing
06:18 PM | 25 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr