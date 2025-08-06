Major among three soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists killed in Mastung attack

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army Major among three soldiers were martyred while four terrorists killed in Indian-Backed attack in Balochistan’s Mastung on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, during the night between August 5 and 6, terrorists from the Indian proxy group “Fitna Al-Hindustan” targeted a security forces vehicle with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Mastung district.

As a result, three brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom: Major Muhammad Rizwan Tahir, Naik Ibn-e-Ameen, and Lance Naik Muhammad Younas. The ISPR noted that Major Rizwan was a courageous officer who led many anti-terror operations from the frontlines.

Following the attack, security forces conducted an operation in the area and killed four Indian-backed terrorists. A clearance operation is still underway to eliminate any remaining threats.

The military spokesperson affirmed that Pakistan Army is committed to eradicating Indian-sponsored terrorism, and the sacrifices of its brave soldiers further strengthen this resolve.