PM Imran breaks ground for LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments in Lahore
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday performed groundbreaking of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments in the Punjab capital under Naya Pakistan Housing program.
A total of 35,024 apartments will be constructed under the project being initiated by Lahore Development Authority in collaboration with Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, according to the government.
According to Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, the provincial government had assigned all development authorities in Lahore and other big cities of the province to build housing units for the low-income people and 35,000 apartments would be constructed by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in different parts of the metropolitan.
وزیراعظم کا #نیا_پاکستان_ہاؤسنگ منصوبے کی تقریب سے خطاب:— PTI Punjab (Official) (@PTIPunjabPK) April 9, 2021
آج پاکستان میں ایک فیصلہ کن مرحلہ ہے۔ ہماری کوشوں سے پچھلے 5 سالوں میں سب سے زیادہ غربت خیبر پختونخواہ میں کم ہوئی۔ اب پنجاب میں ہر شہری کو صحت کارڈ ملے گا۔ کوئی بھوکا نہ سوئے پراجیکٹ پورے ملک میں پھیلایا جائے گا۔ pic.twitter.com/K9g5jUuR0R
Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, PM Khan reaffirmed the determination to transform Pakistan into a welfare state as per the State of Madina's principles of rule of law and compassion.
"This is a defining moment for the country as the war has been waged against the mafias to bring them under the ambit of law," Khan said, while noting that only those nations move forward where there is rule of law.
The mortgage facility has been introduced after the passage of foreclosure law to ensure low cost housing for the poor and fixed income groups, the premier said while expressing his satisfaction over the increased activity in the construction industry saying the cement sale witnessed record increase last month.
