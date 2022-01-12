Pakistan's Covid cases cross 2,000-mark for the first time since September 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported more than 2,000 new Covid cases during the past 24 hours after a period of nearly four months.

According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 13 people lost their lives amid the fifth wave of the novel coronavirus while 2,074 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio increased to 4.70 percent as the Omicron variant continues to push infection rates. In the alarming trend, the overall toll has now surged to 28,987 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,309,248.

Statistics 12 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,120

Positive Cases: 2074

Positivity %: 4.70%

Deaths :13

Patients on Critical Care: 628 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 12, 2022

Pakistan conducted a total of 44,120 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 628. Around 446 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,259,699.

As many as 490,010 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 448,924 in Punjab, 181,842 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 109,660 in Islamabad, 33,664 in Balochistan, 34,715 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,433 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,083 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,691 in Sindh, 5,945 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 748 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Milestone as 100 million Pakistanis get at least one dose

Pakistan achieved another milestone of administering at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine to over 100 million people on Tuesday. With the latest milestone in the vaccination campaign, 100 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Of these [100 million people], nearly 75 million are fully vaccinated, which is 33 percent of total population and 49 percent of eligible population.