Pakistan sees downward trend in new COVID cases as positivity ratio drops to 3.6pc

ISLAMABAD – A drop in the number of Covid-19 cases has been seen across Pakistan during the last week and the positivity ratio has recorded at 3.6 percent on Monday.

According to daily data issued by the National Command and Operation Center, Pakistan has reported 1,757 new infections, the lowest number of coronavirus cases since July while 31 more people lost their lives due to novel virus, lifting the overall death toll to 27,597.

Statistics 27 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,732

Positive Cases: 1757

Positivity %: 3.60%

Deaths : 31

Patients on Critical Care: 4033 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 27, 2021

During the last 24 hours, around 48,732 tests were conducted to detect the novel virus and so far, Pakistan has conducted 19,240,519 COVID-19 tests.

Meanwhile, 4,033 people are still under critical condition due to coronavirus, while 1,765 people regained their health from the pandemic during the said period. Overall 1,162,177 Pakistanis have recovered their health till September 27.

On the other hand, a total of 76,141,484 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across Pakistan. Out of the total doses, 25,493,964 people have been fully vaccinated while 56,229,457 people have received the first dose of the vaccine so far.