Sindh schools closed for indefinite period amid Covid resurgence

KARACHI – Amid rising coronavirus cases in Sindh, the provincial authorities have decided to extend the closure of schools for an indefinite period.

The private and government educational institutions will remain closed till further orders but examinations of different classes would be held as per the schedule, per reports.

The Sindh Education Department issued a notification to keep the schools closed till further notice stating the fourth wave of Covid is more dangerous due to the mutated strain.

All educational institutions were closed from the last week of July. Later, after the surge in Covid-19 cases, strict lockdown was imposed in the province from August 1 to August 8, but it was not extended.

Earlier, the education minister announced that the schools would be reopened on August 30 and a meeting would be convened to review the situation.

Meanwhile, the All Private Schools Management Association Sindh (APSMAS) voiced its concern over extension in the closure of educational institutions in the province.

A day after the Sindh government deferred the reopening of educational institutions by one week, the APSMAS announced to launch Taleem Bachao Tehreek [save education movement] in the province.

The association will start the movement on August 23 with its first phase to see protests by teachers, students and their parents outside schools against the closure of their educational institutes.

“Educational institutions are functioning across Pakistan, apart from Sindh. Why are only the children of Sindh deprived of education?” the APSMAS leaders asked.