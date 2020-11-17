Second Covid-19 wave forces Azad Kashmir to go under complete lockdown

MUZAFFARABAD – A complete lockdown has been imposed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for 15 days to control the spiking number of coronavirus cases in the region.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the AJK cabinet with Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in the chair.

The cabinet was briefed that surge of Covid-19 cases has reached to a dangerous level.

Under the latest restricts, all business except essential services will remain closed in entire administrative region.

The AJK government has also imposed a ban on marriage functions and other ceremonies to slow the spread of the virus that has claimed 126 lives in the region.

Pakistan on Tuesday has reported 33 deaths and 2,050 cases by Covid-19 in last 24 hours.

As per the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) the number of positive cases has surged to 361,082 while the nationwide death tally has jumped to 7,193.

The positivity rate has reached 7%. At least 324,834 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,447 patients are said to be in critical condition.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

Till now 156,528 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 109,9 111,047 in Punjab, 42,615 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24,444 in Islamabad, 16,449 in Balochistan, 5,538 in Azad Kashmir and 4,461 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 2,751 individuals have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in Sindh, 2,492 in Punjab, 1,315 in KP, 156 in Balochistan, 260 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 126 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,979,939 coronavirus tests and 29,378 in last 24 hours.