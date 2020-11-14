Mohamed Salah tests positive for COVID-19

CAIRO – Mohamed Salah has tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Egyptian Football Association, just days after his brother’s wedding in Cairo.

A statement from the Egyptian FA said a medical swab taken from the 28-year-old came back positive but said the player was not suffering from any symptoms. Salah was now isolating, and he would be “subject to more checks in the coming hours,” the EFA added.

Salah, who has been in sensational form for Liverpool this season, scoring 10 goals in only 13 appearances, attended a family wedding earlier on during this international break, with footage showing him dancing with fellow guests and, on more than one occasion, not wearing a mask.

Hours later, the Egyptian FA confirmed Salah had provided a “second positive test for coronavirus.”