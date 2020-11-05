No winter vacations, educational institutions to stay open this year: IPEMC
03:15 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
No winter vacations, educational institutions to stay open this year: IPEMC
ISLAMABAD – Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) on Thursday has decided not to close educational institutes under the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus situation in the country was not grave enough to shut down schools and colleges yet however, there will be no compromise on the health of students. Federal Minister of Education announced the closure policy after IPEMC meeting.

Students have suffered a huge educational loss this year due to the coronavirus lockdown and they can’t afford vacations, ministers agreed.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood chaired the meeting. Three-point agenda discussed including winter vacations, shifting academic year from April to August and board examinations of grade eight. High-level officials of all provinces joined the meeting via video link.

Earlier this week, the Higher Education Commission confirmed that Pakistani universities are not being closed again.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Oct-2020/hec-clarifies-closure-of-universities-amid-coronavirus-spike

Pakistan reopened its schools after a closure of over six months. Private school owners had complained that they were unable to take the financial hit and many people argued that children were losing out as not everyone had access to online classes.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported highest coronavirus deaths in 3 months as the number of positive cases has surged to 338,875. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,893.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/05-Nov-2020/pakistan-records-26-deaths-from-covid-19-highest-in-3-months

