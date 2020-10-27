HEC clarifies closure of universities amid coronavirus spike

ISLAMABAD – The Higher Education Commission has explained that it had not announced the closure of universities and colleges, as government warns of a second wave of COVID-19 in Pakistan.

On a social networking site Twitter, the HEC said, “Attention Students!! HEC has not issued direction for the closure of universities.”

Attention Students!! HEC has not issued direction for closure of universities pic.twitter.com/LI2dhQl81E — HEC Pakistan (@hecpkofficial) October 26, 2020

The statement said that every university is allowed to operate according to its situation. All HEC guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 are available here.

The HEC noted that every university was allowed to operate according to its situation.