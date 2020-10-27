Abdullah Javed shares heartfelt message for Sana and Umair Jaswal on Instagram

Abdullah Javed, brother of newlywed Sana Javed has penned a heartfelt message for his sister and brother-in-law Umair Jaswal on Instagram.

Recalling some sweet childhood memories, Javed wrote, "Crime partners for life when we started off as kids. Doing prank calls for fun. Calling each other for school/college fights. I imagined myself as your guardian."

"I still can give my life for you♥️ but now you're a grown-up lady with a stronger guardian than I ever was and I'm proud to say that when I passed on that imaginary mantle I knew it was passing down to someone who'll take that responsibility better than anyone else @umairjaswalofficial," continued Abdullah.

Concluding the note on an emotional note, he said, "We'll be parting ways very soon now I will miss you but that doesn't mean I'll ever stop loving you @sanajaved.official."

Actor Sana Javed and singer Umair Jaswal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Karachi on October 20.

