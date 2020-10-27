Abdullah Javed shares heartfelt message for Sana and Umair Jaswal on Instagram
Share
Abdullah Javed, brother of newlywed Sana Javed has penned a heartfelt message for his sister and brother-in-law Umair Jaswal on Instagram.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CGxOcSKBLtV/
Recalling some sweet childhood memories, Javed wrote, "Crime partners for life when we started off as kids. Doing prank calls for fun. Calling each other for school/college fights. I imagined myself as your guardian."
"I still can give my life for you♥️ but now you're a grown-up lady with a stronger guardian than I ever was and I'm proud to say that when I passed on that imaginary mantle I knew it was passing down to someone who'll take that responsibility better than anyone else @umairjaswalofficial," continued Abdullah.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CG1cophhkk2/
Concluding the note on an emotional note, he said, "We'll be parting ways very soon now I will miss you but that doesn't mean I'll ever stop loving you @sanajaved.official."
Actor Sana Javed and singer Umair Jaswal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Karachi on October 20.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
-
- Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Badgam11:06 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
-
- Pakistan reports 825 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in last 24 hours10:31 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan decides to celebrate Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH) week starting 12 ...10:07 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
-
-
- Expanding the skin colour palette, beauty industry leader celebrates ...03:56 PM | 27 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran arrives in Lahore for a day-long visit today09:21 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
- FIA arrests ‘RAW spy’ involved in target killings, bombings from ...04:14 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran slams France's Macron for deliberately provoking Muslims02:46 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
- 15 men gang-raped, filmed teenage sisters in Punjab02:16 PM | 25 Oct, 2020