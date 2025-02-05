Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about casting couch in Indian film industry

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for her role in the hit film Dangal, has shared her experience regarding casting couch in the South Indian film industry.

In a recent interview, she revealed that at the beginning of her career, she faced inappropriate advances in exchange for work. She recalled receiving a call from a casting agent who kept making suggestive remarks, which she initially ignored. Later, the agent messaged her, asking if she was “ready for everything,” to which she replied that she was willing to work hard for her role.

Fatima also narrated another incident involving a small-time producer in Hyderabad who frequently made ambiguous remarks about meeting certain expectations in the industry.

The actress clarified that not everyone engages in such behavior, but exploitation does exist and shouldn’t happen.

Fatima, who remained in the headlines due to her close association with Aamir Khan after Dangal, was also speculated to be a reason behind his separation from wife Kiran Rao. Reacting to such rumors, she stated that she has learned to ignore baseless gossip, though it still hurts sometimes.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Latest

