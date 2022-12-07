Hira Mani slays fashion goals with friends in latest video
Lollywood diva Hira Mani is among the most charming and gorgeous actresses in the Pakistani showbiz industry and she always keeps her admirers updated through her social media handle.
Slaying fashion goals on her Instagram video, the Meray Paas Tum Hou actress loves the fusion of outfits and hanging out with friends.
'Ye Eik Zindagi kaafi nahe hai @filzatalha @s.jamal_1
@imranaslammuaMy real friend’s, captioned the Do Bol singer.
On the work front, Mani was recently seen in Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, and Aik Anaar Do Belmar.
