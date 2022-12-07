Hira Mani slays fashion goals with friends in latest video
Web Desk
07:57 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Hira Mani slays fashion goals with friends in latest video
Source: Instagram
Share

Lollywood diva Hira Mani is among the most charming and gorgeous actresses in the Pakistani showbiz industry and she always keeps her admirers updated through her social media handle. 

Slaying fashion goals on her Instagram video, the Meray Paas Tum Hou actress loves the fusion of outfits and hanging out with friends.

'Ye Eik Zindagi kaafi nahe hai @filzatalha @s.jamal_1

@imranaslammuaMy real friend’s, captioned the Do Bol singer.

On the work front, Mani was recently seen in Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, and Aik Anaar Do Belmar.

Hira Mani slays fashion goals in latest video 07:38 PM | 1 Dec, 2022

Hira Mani's stardom has been skyrocketed due to her impeccable acting skills, cheerful persona and fashionista ...

More From This Category
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ becomes Google’s ...
06:38 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Ayesha Omar’s new workout video goes viral
06:25 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Sami Khan and Sonya Hussyn win hearts with BTS ...
05:22 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Ayeza Khan expresses gratitude during her award ...
07:02 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Hina Ashfaq dances to Madhuri Dixit's iconic ...
04:43 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Watch – Shehnaaz Gill has a special message for ...
04:14 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ becomes Google’s most searched movie of 2022 in Pakistan
06:38 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr