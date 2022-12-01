Hira Mani slays fashion goals in latest video
07:38 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
Source: Hira Mani (Instagram)
Hira Mani's stardom has been skyrocketed due to her impeccable acting skills, cheerful persona and fashionista looks.

The Do Bol actress has been experimenting with her style and stunning her admirers with a fusion of eastern and western wear paired with sleek hairstyles.

This time, the Meray Paas Tum Hou actor came up with a new style as she tied her hair in a tight braid. She paired it with a silk top and black pants and completed her look with cute gold jewelry.

On the work front, Mani was recently seen in Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, and Aik Anaar Do Belmar.

