Kangana Ranaut posts a cryptic note after testing negative for COVID-19

07:31 PM | 18 May, 2021
Bollywood A-lister Kangana Ranaut has proved that she is a force to be reckoned with. The quintessential diva continues to shatter stereotypes and is back in the limelight due to her vocal opinions.

The Queen star who had tested positive for COVID-19 has now tested negative and recovered. The 34-year-old turned to her social media handle as she gave the news to her massive fan following.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Ranaut posted a cryptic note after informing her fans that she has tested negative for the virus.

Although she has defeated the disease, she has been 'told not to offend covid fan clubs.' and wrote, "Hello everyone today I tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs ...."

"Yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus .... Anyway thanks for your wishes and love," she added.

Later, Kangana posted a video in which she narrated the story about how she tackled the disease and captioned,"Fighting Covid..I am not an expert on covid but sharing my journey of fighting the virus, hope it helps"

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has Tejas, Thalaivi and Dhaakad in her kitty.

07:31 PM | 18 May, 2021

