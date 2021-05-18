Covid-19: Balochistan announces to postpone intermediate exams
QUETTA – Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Quetta has announced to suspend the intermediate examination due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the country.
A statement issued by the board said: "Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Quetta has postponed the intermediate exams scheduled to be held on May 25, 2021”.
The board said the exams were delayed due to the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and now they will be held in June.
Last month, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood had announced to postpone all board exams till June 15.
He said that the decision had been taken in light of suggestions made by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).
