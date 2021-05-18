Minal Khan shares Baat Pakki pics with fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

08:44 PM | 18 May, 2021
Pakistan's celebrity Minal Khan has shared lovable pictures with beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram weeks after they go engaged in March this year.

The couple, in a photo shared by Minal on Instagram, can be seen wearing flower garlands and beaming with love.

“Here is to forever. To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said!” she wrote on the social media platform.

