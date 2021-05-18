Minal Khan shares Baat Pakki pics with fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Pakistan's celebrity Minal Khan has shared lovable pictures with beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram weeks after they go engaged in March this year.

The couple, in a photo shared by Minal on Instagram, can be seen wearing flower garlands and beaming with love.

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram announce ... 03:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2021 Talking about 'love is in the air' - Pakistan's sweetheart Minal Khan and beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have sealed the deal ...

“Here is to forever. To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said!” she wrote on the social media platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)