Video of Minal Khan and beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram swimming together goes viral
Pakistan's celebrity couple Minal Khan and beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have sealed the deal as the engaged couple now celebrated one year of togetherness.
Despite garnering mixed reactions from Khan's massive fan-following, the couple never shies away from dropping pictures from their private love life which is either adored by the fans or labelled as the couple spreading obscenity and vulgarity.
Turning to his Instagram handle, Ahsan shared a video of him swimming underwater with his lady love captioning it “20/03/20 1 year down, 100 more to go”.
As soon as the video was posted, netizens were offended by them being so physically close before their marriage. Amid the backlash and severe criticism, Ikram turned off the comments on the post so that their special moments are not ruined by unwanted comments.
On the work front, Minal Khan has been riding high on the success of dramas Jalan and Nand.
