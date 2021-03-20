Priyanka Chopra reveals her father used to sing in a mosque
01:45 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
Superstar Priyanka Chopra is back in the headlines but for all the wrong reasons. As a star who prides herself on being a global citizen, Chopra once again falls victim to her politically incorrect statements.

The 38-year-old sat down with Oprah Winfrey after the much-talked-about tell-all with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

While fondly reminiscing about her secular upbringing in India and her religious views, the White Tiger actress went from describing that she had been influenced by diverse religions throughout her life ranging from Christianity and Islam to Hinduism.

When questioned about her spiritual journey, Chopra said, “With the number of religions that we have in India, I grew up in a convent school, hence I was aware of Christianity.” The Quantico star added, “My dad used to sing in a mosque and that made me well aware about Islam. Being a Hindu and coming from a Hindu family, I adapted the rituals and teachings from Hinduism. So as far as spirituality is concerned, it’s part of my country and I cannot ignore it.”

Hitting on the masses nerve, Chopra's boasts about spirituality offended Muslims across the globe as they called her out on the misinformation about singing in a Mosque.

Further, she weighed in on her memoir Unfinished, which is already a New York Times bestseller. 

Chopra also mentioned how she has moved past the insecurities that she had in her 20s. Moreover, she addressed the dynamics of her relationship with her husband, Nick Jonas. She recalled how she may have been the one to judge the book by its cover when they initially started dating. However, Chopra disclosed she is grateful to Jonas for always taking pride in her work.

Chopra's interview will premiere on March 20 as part of Oprah’s new series SuperSoul.

